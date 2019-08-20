Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Upped Nike (NKE) Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Loews Has Lowered Its Stake by $585,000

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, down from 125,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 7.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 648,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.65M, up from 621,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 2.07 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares to 13,097 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares to 532,786 shares, valued at $55.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).