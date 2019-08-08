Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.13 Million; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Common (JPM) Share Price Rose, Country Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Position by $5.83 Million

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Common (JPM) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 57,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 501,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80M, down from 559,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.46M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 15.50M shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 9,753 shares to 238,195 shares, valued at $33.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,469 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Horizon Invs Ltd holds 68,024 shares. 16,043 are held by South Texas Money Mngmt. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Co reported 67,328 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.25% or 233,813 shares in its portfolio. 13,256 are owned by Wade G W And. Ifrah Financial Services Inc invested in 16,485 shares. Evermay Wealth Lc holds 0.07% or 4,410 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Whittier Trust holds 0.27% or 166,416 shares in its portfolio. Stralem & Com holds 3.27% or 133,030 shares. Strategic Svcs Inc invested in 0.77% or 103,158 shares. 12 are owned by Winch Advisory Services Llc. Saturna Cap reported 691,854 shares. Janney Management Lc owns 4,569 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.01 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.3% or 4,100 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 726,585 shares. Texas-based has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connors Investor Serv owns 157,646 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 1.46% or 641,242 shares. Reliance Comm Of Delaware reported 76,577 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 47,000 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation invested in 35,056 shares or 1.23% of the stock. The New York-based Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Castleark Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 76,745 shares. Harding Loevner LP has 295 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 138,825 shares. Markston Lc owns 153,231 shares. New York-based Iat Reinsurance Ltd has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.