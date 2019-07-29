Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $849,888; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Lifted Holding by $9.15 Million

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,786 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44M, down from 540,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 1.76M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 70.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.57M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 10.30M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Etf (VT) by 47,252 shares to 167 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT) by 289,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,654 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,951 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $111.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO).

