Saratoga Research & Investment Management Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Increased by $1.79 Million as Share Value Rose; As Donegal Group (DGICA) Valuation Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Cut Stake by $410,709

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 646,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, down from 677,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 224 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 5.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 14,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,382 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.34M, up from 273,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 298,198 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares to 148,251 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,015 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $48,925 activity. $6,655 worth of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was bought by KRAFT KEVIN MICHAEL SR.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 57,666 shares to 117,111 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 123,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $1.41 million for 75.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.77% negative EPS growth.

