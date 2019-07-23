Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position by $1.38 Million as Share Value Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Upped Position by $481,584

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 605,427 shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1,250 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wills Financial Group reported 7,921 shares stake. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 702 shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 20,164 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,344 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,706 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33,000 shares. Hollencrest accumulated 1,230 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 1,200 shares. Ssi Investment accumulated 0.04% or 1,318 shares. New England Rech Mgmt reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madison Inv owns 3,412 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler & Associates holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,484 shares. Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or invested in 800 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0.08% or 2,131 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 15,561 shares to 121,169 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJT) by 36,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,894 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68 million for 28.98 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 418,768 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). National Bank Of Hawaii owns 10,130 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Btim Corporation holds 210,692 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 141,375 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 616,326 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 2,301 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,830 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.14% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 24,930 shares. Moreover, Westwood Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Dubuque Fincl Bank Communications reported 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,280 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $87.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).