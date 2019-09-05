Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $19.86 Million as Share Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $3.20 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $212.45. About 11.73 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 576,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.97 million, down from 746,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $139.42. About 12.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd holds 34,932 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Northrock Ptnrs Llc holds 11,419 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 680,343 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 542,985 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grp has 242,000 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 45,211 shares. Florida-based American Asset Mgmt has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris And Ca, a California-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Plancorp Lc holds 1.09% or 15,207 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Dakota Inv Council owns 847,498 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va has 63,291 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 14.01M shares or 1.58% of its portfolio.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares to 126,543 shares, valued at $45.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 20,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.77 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Small Can Be Big – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple suspends Siri-listening contractors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Analyst Says It Remains ‘Difficult To Handicap’ New Tariffs – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&R Capital Inc has 78,586 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 159,329 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 337,554 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 1.48% or 17,071 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3.18% stake. Barrett Asset Management Lc reported 457,403 shares. Central Asset Invests & Mgmt Holding (Hk) stated it has 35,800 shares or 11.82% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital owns 803,898 shares for 8.29% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 8,231 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 21.58 million shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc stated it has 3,788 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Peninsula Asset Mgmt stated it has 18,102 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10,419 shares to 433,885 shares, valued at $32.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 9,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).