Saratoga Research & Investment Management Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Apache (APA) Share Price Declined, Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $431,800

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 244,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 648,732 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.03 million, up from 403,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 4.91 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares to 148,251 shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 9,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,195 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131. Ellis Juliet S also bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 24.

