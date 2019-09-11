Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $3.15 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Winfield Associates Cut Stake by $982,560

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.23. About 1.84 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 696,222 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.76 million, up from 653,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 6.29M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares to 148,251 shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,015 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 27,340 shares stake. Charter Tru reported 8,231 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 823,902 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Allied Advisory Ser holds 115,909 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 38,649 shares. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability reported 29,600 shares stake. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 228,139 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 966,195 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation invested in 30,190 shares or 0.52% of the stock. North Star holds 46,225 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ima Wealth Inc owns 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 78 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. 10,910 are owned by Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.22B for 99.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5,353 shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 7,500 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 16.66M shares. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas invested in 0.13% or 605 shares. 207 are held by Lvm Cap Management Mi. Marietta Ptnrs Limited Company holds 1,712 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1.61% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 550 shares. 62,219 are held by Amalgamated Bank. Lincoln Cap holds 3.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,582 shares. Bristol John W New York invested in 3.65% or 74,791 shares. Madison Holding reported 153 shares stake. Harvey Cap Management accumulated 5,870 shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV) by 10,000 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (SUB) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT).

