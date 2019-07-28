Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increased Its Nike (NKE) Holding; As Agco Corp. (AGCO) Share Price Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Lowered by $8.17 Million Its Stake

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 27,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 648,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.65 million, up from 621,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 118,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,749 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.47 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 393,294 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares to 532,786 shares, valued at $55.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.87 million for 11.84 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.