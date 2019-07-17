Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Accenture LTD New (ACN) Holding; Aqua America (WTR) Sentiment Is 1.38

Aqua America Inc (WTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 186 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 135 decreased and sold their equity positions in Aqua America Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 98.31 million shares, up from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aqua America Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 109 Increased: 136 New Position: 50.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Accenture Ltd New (ACN) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as Accenture Ltd New (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 148,251 shares with $26.10 million value, down from 159,357 last quarter. Accenture Ltd New now has $123.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $194.25. About 1.21 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”

Wills Financial Group Inc. holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. for 192,231 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 142,195 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 1.67% invested in the company for 41,904 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 1.67% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 153,588 shares.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.14M for 26.43 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.90 billion. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. It has a 46.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 589,998 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) stake by 56,767 shares to 725,580 valued at $93.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) stake by 10,419 shares and now owns 433,885 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

