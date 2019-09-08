Saratoga Research & Investment Management Maintains Holding in Oracle (ORCL); Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shares Rose While Van Den Berg Management I Cut Holding

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.46M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 234,830 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, down from 240,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 937,428 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 259,059 are owned by Jefferies Group Ltd. Wharton Business Group Inc Limited reported 9,833 shares stake. 148,970 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Us Bancorp De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 3,883 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 11,857 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 512 shares. Weitz Management holds 804,900 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap Corp owns 691,854 shares. Bbr holds 62,652 shares. Park National Oh invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cohen Klingenstein reported 42,700 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 213,695 shares. Central Comml Bank And Trust owns 21,904 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares to 576,337 shares, valued at $67.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,251 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $314.74M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 52,875 shares to 264,898 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

