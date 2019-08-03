Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stake by $1.38 Million as Market Value Declined; Altria Group Com (MO) Holder Boston Advisors Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Declined

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 508,065 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 74,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 60,518 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 135,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp Com Par $. (NASDAQ:IACI) by 26,634 shares to 31,184 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 81,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Multi Sect Comm Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bankshares, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 13,242 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 17,023 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 153,559 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo stated it has 15,029 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 14,984 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wendell David Associate holds 0.06% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,460 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Adv accumulated 0.42% or 20,225 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,355 shares. Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,086 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Lc stated it has 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 86,038 were reported by Cypress Grp. Boston Advsrs Lc stated it has 60,518 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Llc has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 17,490 were accumulated by First Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.47% or 308,126 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1.77M shares. Fjarde Ap owns 29,500 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 442 shares. Fairpointe Ltd holds 1.6% or 340,083 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 48,328 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 3,020 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 4,501 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 3,818 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 138,642 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 226,402 shares. Montag And Caldwell Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,312 shares. Smithbridge Asset De accumulated 0.83% or 9,800 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52,946 shares to 806,525 shares, valued at $58.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.08 million activity.