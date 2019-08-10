Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $19.86 Million; Aerocentury Has 0.75 Sentiment

Aerocentury Corp (ACY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 3 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 4 sold and reduced stock positions in Aerocentury Corp. The funds in our database reported: 261,436 shares, down from 266,210 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Aerocentury Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 22.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 576,337 shares with $67.97 million value, down from 746,069 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 10,227 shares traded or 51.44% up from the average. AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) has declined 48.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ACY News: 06/03/2018 – AeroCentury 4Q Net $6.02M; 15/05/2018 – AEROCENTURY CORP QTRLY TOTAL REV AND OTHER INCOME $7.9 MLN VS ABOUT $8 MLN; 15/03/2018 – JetFleet Holding Corp. Shareholders Approve Acquisition by AeroCentury Corp; 15/03/2018 – JetFleet Holding Corp. Hldrs Approve Acquisition by AeroCentury Corp; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury Corp. Buys Two Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 Aircraft on Lease to Croatia Airlines from GOAL; 06/03/2018 – AeroCentury 4Q Rev $7.01M; 06/03/2018 AeroCentury 4Q EPS $4.25; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury 1Q EPS 22c; 06/03/2018 – AEROCENTURY CORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $33.43 AT YEAR-END; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury 1Q Rev $6.5M

Leisure Capital Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in AeroCentury Corp. for 50,300 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 63,990 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 249 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 86,083 shares.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.17 million.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 244,809 shares to 648,732 valued at $72.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 21,280 shares and now owns 1.63M shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

