Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Aecom Technology (ACM) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 94 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 97 sold and reduced their equity positions in Aecom Technology Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 134.33 million shares, down from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Aecom Technology Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 82 Increased: 61 New Position: 33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.77 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Design and Consulting Services , Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). It has a 21.82 P/E ratio. The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 3.47% of its portfolio in AECOM for 733,825 shares. Luminus Management Llc owns 5.23 million shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 2.08% invested in the company for 311,578 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Capital Management Lp has invested 1.86% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.51 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 660,903 shares traded. AECOM (ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ACM’s profit will be $111.71M for 12.92 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.90% EPS growth.

