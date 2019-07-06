Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Accenture LTD New (ACN) by $1.95 Million as Share Price Rose; 683 Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) as Stock Rose

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10M, down from 159,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $191.39. About 1.98M shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Comgest Global Sas has 3.32% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 861,824 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation accumulated 38,389 shares. Highland Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 8,794 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc has 1.42% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 151,000 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn has 89 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 6.81M shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.08% or 1,543 shares. Vision Mngmt Inc holds 6,471 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Saratoga Research And Inv Mgmt has 148,251 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. 6,950 were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt New York. Peak Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Haverford accumulated 4.76% or 75,460 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,855 shares to 650,359 shares, valued at $63.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. had sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938.