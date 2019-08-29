Saratoga Research & Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Pepsico (PEP); 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Trimmed Stake by $383,364

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 1,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,276 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 18,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 14,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 288,382 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.34M, up from 273,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 3.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 136,274 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $35.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH) by 3,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares to 92,469 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,251 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).