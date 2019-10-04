Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed By $451,584 Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evertz Technologies has $20 highest and $19 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 21.95% above currents $15.99 stock price. Evertz Technologies had 2 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. See Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 1.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 1,792 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 90,677 shares with $22.85M value, down from 92,469 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $252.37. About 348,856 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $882.72M for 19.06 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 44,608 shares to 851,133 valued at $53.95 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 2,193 shares and now owns 33,516 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 8.57% above currents $252.37 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, makes, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postÂ–production, and transmission of television content in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It offers video, audio, data/LTC/tally, fiber, and RF routers, as well as bypass and auto changeover systems, MAGNUM unified control systems, and router panels; infrastructure products comprising distribution amplifiers, converters, frame synchronizers, audio/data embedders and de-embedders, audio processing and closed captioning products, and video/audio delay systems; and multi-viewers. It has a 16.66 P/E ratio. The firm also provides RF products, such as antennas, satellite modulators, monitoring, routers and switches, splitters and distribution amplifiers, demodulators, fiber transport, and power inserters and amplifiers; and compression and DTV products, including contribution encoders/decoders and IRDs, transport stream processing and IP on ramp gateways, software defined accelerated encoding/transcoding/muxing, monitoring, ASI/IP converter, multiplexers, scramblers, modulators, and control products.