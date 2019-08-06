Saratoga Invt (SAR) Valuation Declined While Black Diamond Capital Management Boosted Stake by $840,026; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Boosted Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding by $497,280; Share Price Rose

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 18.54 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 108,917 shares traded or 73.07% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

