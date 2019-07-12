Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stake Lifted by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc; Denali Advisors Has Cut The Michaels Companies (MIK) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.83 million market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. It is down 14.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 35,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 85,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Michaels Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 1.36M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Capex $160 Million-$170 Million; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18

More notable recent The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Michaels (MIK) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Michaels Earnings: MIK Stock Kicked Lower by Disappointing Sales – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Michaels short pitched at Kase conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $20.85M for 15.46 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Intl has invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) stated it has 10,206 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Alphaone Investment Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,211 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 173,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 61,031 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 834,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 304,500 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Spark Invest Lc reported 0.41% stake. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). 11,887 are owned by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 44,400 shares to 82,000 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 162,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc..

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Completion of Public Offering of 1,150,000 Shares of Common Stock – PR Newswire” on July 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp.: 8.2% Yield, Solid Growth Prospects, High Dividend Coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Offering of Additional 6.25% Notes Due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Medley Capital Corp (MCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.