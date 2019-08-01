Saratoga Invt (SAR) Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $840,026 as Share Price Declined; Bowen Hanes & Co Upped Holding in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by $1.42 Million

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 9,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 357,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.85 million, up from 347,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. About 617,009 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 98,253 shares traded or 63.41% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 278,476 shares to 73,824 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC) by 23,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,655 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.