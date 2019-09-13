Saratoga Invt (SAR) Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $433,440; First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stake Held by Jacobs Asset Management Llc

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 39,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 610,029 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.51 million, up from 570,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 42,485 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51M, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 42,305 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The First Bancshares (FBMS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire First Florida Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FPB Financial Corp. – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 104,883 shares to 220,117 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 54,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,910 shares, and cut its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold FBMS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 9.85 million shares or 4.77% more from 9.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Banc Funds Limited Liability Company has 1.19% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 47,205 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 1,422 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company reported 17,435 shares. Barclays Plc owns 11,032 shares. Invesco invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Mendon Capital Advsr holds 546,291 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Voya Ltd invested in 6,801 shares. American Grp accumulated 10,545 shares. Bessemer owns 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 7,000 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 7,640 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 147,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 4,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) or 30,430 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has 57,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.54 per Share Represents the 18th Sequential Quarterly Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment declares $0.53 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.