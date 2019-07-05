Saratoga Invt (SAR) Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Increased Its Position; Campbell Newman Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN)

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 32,822 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,790 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 94,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 268,058 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Allstate holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 35,181 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 221,239 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 5,677 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Kepos Limited Partnership accumulated 4,618 shares. Clearbridge Invests owns 488 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Letko Brosseau & Associates holds 942,046 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.28% or 3,203 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 56,077 shares. 553 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ing Groep Nv owns 6,246 shares. Thomasville Bancshares holds 2,910 shares. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 17,857 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

