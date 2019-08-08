Saratoga Invt (SAR) Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $840,026; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Cut Its Position by $713,640

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.01M market cap company. It closed at $24.57 lastly. It is down 4.22% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,650 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 3.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 511,688 shares. Greystone Managed Invests owns 105,661 shares. The Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 106,026 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 2.73% or 209,875 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 3.27% or 1.45M shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 4.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,468 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trustco State Bank Corporation N Y has invested 2.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 40,082 were accumulated by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 680,343 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company has 7,790 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.