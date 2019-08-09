Saratoga Invt (SAR) Share Price Declined While Black Diamond Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $840,026; Pzena Investment Management Has Increased Its Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stake by $1.91 Million

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 71,787 shares traded or 10.51% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 158,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The hedge fund held 7.99M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.74M, up from 7.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 2.32M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 1.29M shares to 5.52 million shares, valued at $302.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 191,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

