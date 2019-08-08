Saratoga Invt (SAR) Position Has Upped by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc; A T & T (T) Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Raised Its Position by $316,231 as Share Price Rose

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 9.32M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.37M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 28,666 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated New York has 1.89% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Edge Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,718 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr owns 15,534 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler & Limited has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,280 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com owns 222,784 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mgmt has invested 2.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The California-based Btr Cap Mngmt has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grimes And Incorporated owns 33,488 shares. Suncoast Equity invested in 7,033 shares. Acg Wealth reported 60,073 shares. The Illinois-based New Vernon Inv Llc has invested 1.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). White Pine Invest accumulated 8,316 shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.83% or 60,359 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% stake.

