Saratoga Invt (SAR) Position Boosted by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Alpine Associates Management Has Boosted Stake

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26M, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 45,661 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Saratoga Investment declares $0.53 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Medley Capital Corp (MCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.54 per Share Represents the 18th Sequential Quarterly Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.