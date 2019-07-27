Saratoga Invt (SAR) Holding Held by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc; As Ansys (ANSS) Market Valuation Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Increased by $1.65 Million Its Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 340,473 shares traded or 519.83% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Saratoga Investment NAV rises 1.9% during fiscal Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Offering of Additional 6.25% Notes Due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxford Square: Trying To Leverage Out Of Problems – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Saratoga: A BDC And CLO Manager That Flies Under The Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Resets its Existing CLO Upsized to $500 million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 98,071 shares to 441,929 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,743 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANSYS (ANSS) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “All You Need to Know About Ansys (ANSS) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS Welcomes Lynn Ledwith as Vice President of Marketing – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence Design Systems: Another Strong Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Ltd reported 345,248 shares. Stone Run reported 31,150 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,416 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.07% or 105,873 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 1,970 shares stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.03% stake. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 7,878 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fiera reported 3,444 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas has 51,267 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 237 shares. The New York-based Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.49% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 10,819 shares stake. Df Dent & owns 977,248 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc reported 157,100 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 207 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.