Saratoga Invt (SAR) Holding Has Upped by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc; Usca Ria Has Boosted Energous (WATT) Stake by $972,450; Shares Declined

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 604.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,900 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 26,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 480,065 shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 03/05/2018 – @sallyshin Damn. I was like, “first Kanye now Energous?!”; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 76,108 shares traded or 31.15% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.54 per Share Represents the 18th Sequential Quarterly Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Resets its Existing CLO Upsized to $500 million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Saratoga Investment’s High Dividend Yield Is Illusory – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Square: Trying To Leverage Out Of Problems – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 27,640 shares to 60,362 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,592 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold WATT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 18,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raging Capital Ltd Llc reported 403,009 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 12,344 shares. 7,350 are held by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 13,741 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 359,458 shares. 54,217 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Oppenheimer Inc owns 27,434 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 241,303 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Com holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Usca Ria stated it has 188,900 shares.