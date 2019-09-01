Saratoga Investment (SAR) to pay $0.56 on Sep 26, 2019; ORPEA ACT (ORPEF) Shorts Decreased By 0.3%

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) is expected to pay $0.56 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:SAR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.56 dividend. Saratoga Investment Corp’s current price of $25.16 translates into 2.23% yield. Saratoga Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 79,974 shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL

ORPEA ACT (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) had a decrease of 0.3% in short interest. ORPEF’s SI was 268,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.3% from 268,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1340 days are for ORPEA ACT (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)’s short sellers to cover ORPEF’s short positions. It closed at $126.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ORPEA SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation care facilities , and psychiatric clinics; and provides home care services. The company has market cap of $8.16 billion. The Company’s nursing care facilities provide care and support services to residents; and logistical and residential services, such as accommodation, meals, laundry, room cleaning, and various entertainment and therapeutic services. It has a 28.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s SSRs offer services for the care of geriatrics, musculoskeletal conditions, nervous system diseases, cardio-vascular conditions, and haematology and oncology.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $219.22 million. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It has a 8.36 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the United States.

