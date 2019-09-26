Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Trades at $24.27 After Triangle; Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) formed triangle with $23.54 target or 3.00% below today’s $24.27 share price. Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) has $211.47M valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 53,343 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area

Among 6 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co has $82 highest and $67 lowest target. $74.67’s average target is 1.70% above currents $73.42 stock price. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $82 target in Monday, April 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CHD in report on Friday, March 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform”. See Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Atlantic Equities

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup

15/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $73 New Target: $82 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $75 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $72 New Target: $80 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $62 New Target: $70 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $64 New Target: $67 Maintain

Analysts await Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. SAR’s profit will be $5.23 million for 10.11 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Saratoga Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 1.44M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 30.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold Church & Dwight Co., Inc. shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 400 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 5,619 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 3,986 were reported by Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi. Group Inc One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1,290 shares. 8,405 were accumulated by Davis R M. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Ltd Co has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 13 were reported by Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 6,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,425 are owned by Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Calamos Ltd reported 96,179 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.96 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Fil holds 0% or 34 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 412,907 shares.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buybacks on again at Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Spruce Point’s Ben Axler Talks Church & Dwight Short: ‘Very Simple Case’ – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. $107,715 worth of stock was bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty on Monday, September 16. $49,989 worth of stock was bought by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16. Shares for $72,070 were bought by Spann Rick on Monday, September 16. FARRELL MATTHEW also bought $499,268 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares.