Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Reaches $25.69 52-Week High; National Presto Industries (NPK)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

National Presto Industries Inc (NPK) investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 65 funds started new and increased positions, while 49 sold and reduced positions in National Presto Industries Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 4.52 million shares, down from 4.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding National Presto Industries Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 38 Increased: 47 New Position: 18.

The stock of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) hit a new 52-week high and has $28.00 target or 9.00% above today’s $25.69 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $223.84M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $28.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.15 million more. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 26,135 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c

Analysts await Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. SAR’s profit will be $5.23 million for 10.70 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Saratoga Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $223.84 million. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It has a 8.53 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the United States.

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.56 per Share Represents the 20th Sequential Quarterly Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment gets approval for second SBIC license – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/27/2019: BMO, JPM, SAR, EV – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment’s High Dividend Yield Is Illusory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $607.32 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. It has a 17.87 P/E ratio. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; deep fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; kitchen gadgets; and timers.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 26,493 shares traded. National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) has declined 20.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NPK News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES SAYS ON APRIL 19, UNIT RECEIVED A SUBCONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF WARHEAD FOR SMALL DIAMETER BOMB PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 DJ National Presto Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPK); 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC – THE AWARD IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER RECENT SUBCONTRACTS REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 8.44% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. for 81,015 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 18,644 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 9,569 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 0.35% in the stock. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 36,664 shares.

More notable recent National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With National Presto Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:NPK) -7.9% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About National Presto Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:NPK) 11% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “National Presto Industries Inc.: 8/20/19 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC. RECEIVES NYSE NOTICE REGARDING LATE FORM 10-Q FILING – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,782 activity.