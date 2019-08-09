Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Forms $24.85 Double Top; Chuys Holdings (CHUY) Sellers Increased By 11.72% Their Shorts

Chuys Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) had an increase of 11.72% in short interest. CHUY’s SI was 2.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.72% from 2.13 million shares previously. With 146,000 avg volume, 16 days are for Chuys Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s short sellers to cover CHUY’s short positions. The SI to Chuys Holdings Inc’s float is 14.15%. The stock increased 4.93% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 195,106 shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q REV. $96.0M, EST. $95.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chuy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHUY); 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $1.12 TO $1.16; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s Holdings; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET OF TENANT IMPROVEMENT ALLOWANCES) OF $30.0 MLN TO $40.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $96M; 10/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – HISLOP REPLACES JOHN ZAPP AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) formed double top with $26.09 target or 5.00% above today’s $24.85 share price. Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) has $199.25 million valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 71,787 shares traded or 10.51% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS

Analysts await Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. SAR’s profit will be $4.81 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Saratoga Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $408.74 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 74.76 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Chuy's Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.05 million shares or 3.20% more from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 18,343 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,527 shares. Vanguard owns 956,604 shares. Penn Cap Management holds 0.38% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) or 175,875 shares. International Gp holds 12,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) or 44,868 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Falcon Point Ltd Liability Company reported 22,488 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 582,180 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). The New York-based Pinebridge Invests L P has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). D E Shaw And accumulated 115,555 shares.