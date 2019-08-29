Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) and Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Comparing side by side

Both Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) and Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Investments industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment Corp. 24 3.97 N/A 3.01 8.36 Equus Total Return Inc. 2 64.86 N/A 0.22 7.05

Demonstrates Saratoga Investment Corp. and Equus Total Return Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Equus Total Return Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Saratoga Investment Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Equus Total Return Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Equus Total Return Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 4.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.7% of Saratoga Investment Corp. shares and 46% of Equus Total Return Inc. shares. About 26.95% of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.93% of Equus Total Return Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saratoga Investment Corp. 0.4% 3.11% -0.08% 9.43% 4.22% 26.48% Equus Total Return Inc. -8.82% -7.11% -15.3% -24.39% -35.15% -20.92%

For the past year Saratoga Investment Corp. had bullish trend while Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Saratoga Investment Corp. beats Equus Total Return Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.