Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Comparing side by side

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Investments. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment Corp. 24 3.97 N/A 2.63 9.26 Ares Capital Corporation 17 5.58 N/A 1.94 9.05

Table 1 highlights Saratoga Investment Corp. and Ares Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ares Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment Corp. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Saratoga Investment Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Saratoga Investment Corp. and Ares Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Saratoga Investment Corp. and Ares Capital Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Ares Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 5.01% upside potential and an average price target of $26. Meanwhile, Ares Capital Corporation’s consensus price target is $18.75, while its potential upside is 2.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Saratoga Investment Corp. looks more robust than Ares Capital Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.7% of Saratoga Investment Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.3% of Ares Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 26.95% are Saratoga Investment Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.48% of Ares Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saratoga Investment Corp. -3.95% -0.86% 5.37% 13.01% 14.18% 22.21% Ares Capital Corporation -0.45% 1.68% 3.05% 0.11% 6.22% 12.97%

For the past year Saratoga Investment Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Capital Corporation.

Summary

Saratoga Investment Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Ares Capital Corporation.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.