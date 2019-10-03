Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Analysts See $0.60 EPS; Cpi Card Group (PMTS) SI Decreased By 1.66%

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. SAR’s profit would be $5.23M giving it 10.05 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Saratoga Investment Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 86,942 shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel

Cpi Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) had a decrease of 1.66% in short interest. PMTS's SI was 261,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.66% from 265,800 shares previously. With 13,500 avg volume, 19 days are for Cpi Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS)'s short sellers to cover PMTS's short positions. The SI to Cpi Card Group Inc's float is 6.49%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 42,355 shares traded or 67.52% up from the average. CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) has risen 22.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.71% the S&P500.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. The company has market cap of $26.26 million. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Debit and Credit, U.S.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $210.25 million. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the United States.