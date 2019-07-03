Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Analysts See $0.57 EPS; Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) Shorts Up By 70.15%

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report $0.57 EPS on July, 9.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 10.94% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. SAR’s profit would be $4.43M giving it 10.65 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Saratoga Investment Corp.’s analysts see -13.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 42,182 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) had an increase of 70.15% in short interest. RNDB’s SI was 11,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 70.15% from 6,700 shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB)’s short sellers to cover RNDB’s short positions. The SI to Randolph Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.29%. It closed at $14.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RNDB News: 17/04/2018 – 63 New England Veterans set for 50th Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C; 15/03/2018 Envision Bank Delivers Full Service Residential Lending in Braintree; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Randolph Savings Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses. The company has market cap of $87.93 million. The firm offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, including checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposits; and IRAs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as investment securities.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $188.53 million. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the United States.