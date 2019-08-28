Sarasin & Partners Llp Lowered Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding; Uxin Limited – Ads (UXIN) Shorts Down By 12.31%

Uxin Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:UXIN) had a decrease of 12.31% in short interest. UXIN’s SI was 9.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.31% from 10.91 million shares previously. With 4.50M avg volume, 2 days are for Uxin Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s short sellers to cover UXIN’s short positions. The SI to Uxin Limited – Ads’s float is 4.12%. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 106,757 shares traded. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has declined 61.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.74% the S&P500.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 11,246 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 518,068 shares with $94.40 million value, down from 529,314 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $44.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $145.83. About 125,265 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. The company has market cap of $739.75 million. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides clients with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases.

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 10,910 shares to 59,169 valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 13,230 shares and now owns 745,457 shares. Industrias Bachoco S A B De (NYSE:IBA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Honeywell International has 92,308 shares for 6.56% of their portfolio. Allstate accumulated 0.23% or 46,386 shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0.02% or 1,492 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 4,350 shares. Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,810 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Walleye Trading Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 0.43% or 57,544 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 100 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 5,300 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,300 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property has $19800 highest and $16000 lowest target. $179.33’s average target is 22.97% above currents $145.83 stock price. Simon Property had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $186 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust.