Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Boosted Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $4.61 Million as Share Price Declined; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding Maintained by Nuveen Asset Management Llc

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 24482.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.49M, up from 7,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 1.58 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 35,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 854,420 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.25M, up from 818,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 55,658 shares to 462,410 shares, valued at $73.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 19,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,402 shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Associate Ltd Com invested in 1.09% or 17,535 shares. Welch Limited Liability Corp stated it has 209,307 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.39% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,830 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited holds 6,087 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 0.02% or 643 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 8,264 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Management accumulated 0.18% or 12,454 shares. Bar Harbor stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). D E Shaw & Company Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 0.11% stake. 25,576 are held by Baxter Bros. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.46% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 12,718 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 7,895 shares. Winslow Asset stated it has 1,648 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 515,577 shares to 434,423 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nushares Etf Tr by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,500 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).