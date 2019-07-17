Sarasin & Partners Llp Boosted Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding; Transcanada (TRP) Sellers Increased By 9.83% Their Shorts

Transcanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) had an increase of 9.83% in short interest. TRP’s SI was 11.05 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.83% from 10.06 million shares previously. With 1.31 million avg volume, 9 days are for Transcanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP)’s short sellers to cover TRP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 391,080 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 4.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp acquired 32,527 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 733,841 shares with $177.69 million value, up from 701,314 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $123.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $280.47. About 610,457 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. Oppenheimer maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $270 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Nomura initiated it with “Hold” rating and $230 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $243 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained it with “Buy” rating and $255 target in Friday, March 8 report.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Costco’s Charts Remain Ultra Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Packaging Corp (PKG) Rides on E-commerce Boom Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Stock Is Too Hot to Handle, Despite June Sales Beat – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 3,000 shares to 39,312 valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 6,327 shares and now owns 254,878 shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap Mgmt holds 1.9% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 14,034 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd owns 0.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,350 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa reported 1,647 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 10.76% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Md has 4.79% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,971 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has 3,542 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gp accumulated 665 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.53% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, London Of Virginia has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.07% or 1,654 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Plc invested in 107,426 shares. Burney has 1,827 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.95% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wealth Architects Limited Liability has 920 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W also bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares.