Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Raised Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding; TIMBERLINE RESOURCES (TLRS) Shorts Lowered By 1.59%

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 28.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp acquired 118,000 shares as Mosaic Co New (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 535,000 shares with $14.61M value, up from 417,000 last quarter. Mosaic Co New now has $7.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 3.42M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORP (OTCMKTS:TLRS) had a decrease of 1.59% in short interest. TLRS’s SI was 6,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.59% from 6,300 shares previously. With 28,100 avg volume, 0 days are for TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORP (OTCMKTS:TLRS)’s short sellers to cover TLRS’s short positions. The stock increased 11.87% or $0.0096 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0905. About 113,544 shares traded or 344.28% up from the average. Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:TLRS) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.10 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 246,528 shares to 312,032 valued at $52.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 121,802 shares and now owns 101,727 shares. American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $33.60’s average target is 70.21% above currents $19.74 stock price. Mosaic Co had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of MOS in report on Wednesday, May 8 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Susquehanna. Berenberg initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $32 target in Friday, March 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.