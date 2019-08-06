Sarasin & Partners Llp Trimmed By $438,745 Its American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Position; Sun Life Financial Has Increased Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding By $1.02 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 1411.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 12,122 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 12,981 shares with $1.10M value, up from 859 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $28.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 902,309 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 9,335 shares as American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 260,110 shares with $12.38M value, down from 269,445 last quarter. American Campus Cmntys Inc now has $6.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 248,811 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) stake by 229,477 shares to 1.69 million valued at $86.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 130,896 shares and now owns 1.56M shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.14M for 25.18 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering American Campus (NYSE:ACC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Prudential Fin reported 711,754 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc invested in 0.09% or 82,255 shares. Bluecrest Ltd accumulated 4,951 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 24,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 27,700 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Group Incorporated accumulated 604,553 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership owns 249,308 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 236,601 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 174,400 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Heitman Real Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.58% or 764,506 shares. Fil Limited reported 1.19M shares stake. Hanseatic Mgmt Services stated it has 3,140 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities (ACC) Names Carla Pineyro Sublett to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & has invested 0.17% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Utah Retirement invested in 58,835 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 2,472 were reported by Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh. Quantbot Technologies Lp has 11,700 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc reported 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0.04% or 999,592 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.24% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 12,981 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 8,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 40,532 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 9,325 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,083 activity. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,353 worth of stock. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,101 worth of stock or 25 shares. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Sanchez Robert had bought 29 shares worth $2,283 on Thursday, February 28. $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy on Friday, May 31. Shares for $7,530 were bought by Muccilo Robert. The insider Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,687.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Monday, February 25 with “Underperform” rating. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Underperform” on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by UBS.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 10,826 shares to 17,324 valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edison International Inc (NYSE:EIX) stake by 17,925 shares and now owns 556 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.