Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Lowered Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $2.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Shikiar Asset Management Has Raised Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stake by $1.04 Million; Stock Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 11,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 518,068 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.40M, down from 529,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $155.04. About 135,977 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 57,798 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Expands Board With Appointment of James B. Perry – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Agreements to Accommodate the Proposed Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2017.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

