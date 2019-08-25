Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Lowered Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $87.22 Million; Share Value Rose; Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $499,136

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 5,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 29,275 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 34,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 459,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 417,497 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.73M, down from 876,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 5,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 8,131 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 0.24% or 2.74M shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 3,852 shares stake. Patten Gru holds 0.15% or 3,958 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 0.33% or 212,077 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 42,535 shares. Chemical State Bank holds 0.16% or 15,770 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 58,206 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Corporation owns 2.95% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 825,562 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc has 0.28% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Harris Associate Lp owns 4.02M shares. 8,023 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Midas Mngmt has invested 1.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Registered Investment Advisor invested in 2,950 shares.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) by 187,543 shares to 242,971 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn Etf (XOP) by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 23.98 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,935 shares to 73,382 shares, valued at $25.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De (NYSE:IBA).

