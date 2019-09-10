Sarasin & Partners Llp Lifted Nike (NKE) Position by $13.65 Million; Share Value Rose; Dorsal Capital Management Has Upped Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $5.45 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 3.16 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 162,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 337,746 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, up from 175,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 4.41M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,000 shares to 39,312 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 264,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,515 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.