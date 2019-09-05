Sarasin & Partners Llp Increased Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,773 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 6,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $207.48. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/04/2018 – Adam Klasfeld: Breaking: A judge certified some class action sexual discrimination claims against Goldman Sachs.Ruling:… htt; 09/05/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Magic Johnson’s infrastructure firm has hired Goldman Sachs banker Andrew Kim; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents are leading candidates to replace him – Dow Jones; 13/04/2018 – Financiers From Goldman to Avenue Find Fun at NYC’s Spring Galas

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 15,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 146,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.15M, up from 130,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Housing Stocks: Whatâ€™s the Best Play Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.54M were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru accumulated 21,246 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 4.08% or 1.59M shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 1,248 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Ocean Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 338 shares. Annex Advisory Limited accumulated 0.37% or 12,902 shares. Profit Ltd Company reported 8,366 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.2% or 1,393 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.29% or 3,811 shares. Moreover, Umb Bank N A Mo has 1.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Advsr Lc holds 2.93% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 82,335 shares. North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Associates has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,940 shares to 818,932 shares, valued at $105.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,281 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,121 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 66,981 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 0.49% or 133,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 4,138 are owned by Cim Mangement Incorporated. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.71 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 19,329 were reported by Pinnacle Holding Limited Liability Company. Fiduciary reported 48,485 shares stake. Calamos Advsr Llc has 520,239 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Company holds 0.02% or 234 shares. Matrix Asset New York has 53,907 shares. Northern reported 4.12 million shares. Investec Asset Limited reported 537,844 shares. Caprock Gp holds 0.08% or 2,048 shares.