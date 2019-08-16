Sarasin & Partners Llp Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Pwr (PWR) Holder Ack Asset Management Increased Its Position by $9.28 Billion as Stock Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pwr (PWR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 745,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83B, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 1.36M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 8,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.71 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 5.58 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28,931 shares to 993,281 shares, valued at $163.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,878 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il owns 580,067 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sage Fin Group Inc has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 100,770 shares. 28,700 were reported by Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Moors Cabot reported 8,024 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 2.37% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Manhattan has 18,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,690 are owned by Jacobson And Schmitt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.05% or 16,928 shares. Dsc Advsr LP owns 5,347 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1,813 shares. Franklin Resources reported 7,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 349,859 shares. Front Barnett Limited reported 144,924 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 23,250 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.