Sarasin & Partners Llp Raised Equinix (EQIX) Position By $6.08 Million; Northeast Investment Management Has Raised By $651,800 Its First Republic Bank (FRC) Holding

Northeast Investment Management increased First Republic Bank (FRC) stake by 4.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 6,518 shares as First Republic Bank (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 146,676 shares with $14.74 million value, up from 140,158 last quarter. First Republic Bank now has $15.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 986,553 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp acquired 13,411 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 443,596 shares with $201.02 million value, up from 430,185 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $47.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $558.48. About 9,163 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,074 shares to 280,247 valued at $31.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 4,090 shares and now owns 127,093 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Republic Bank has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 17.14% above currents $89.92 stock price. First Republic Bank had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $106 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank DEP 1/40 PFD D % declares $0.3438 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $537.56’s average target is -3.75% below currents $558.48 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Deutsche Bank initiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $480 target. UBS maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $56000 target.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) stake by 235,735 shares to 1.15 million valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 2,940 shares and now owns 818,932 shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Equinix (EQIX) to Offer Colocation Services for VMware Cloud – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Equinix’s (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpasses, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Equinix and Timken – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.