Sarasin & Partners Llp Upped Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake; Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed By $735,040 Its Neogenomics (NEO) Holding

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 13.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp acquired 61,025 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 517,905 shares with $54.93M value, up from 456,880 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $112.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31 million shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 10.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 36,752 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 301,748 shares with $6.17 million value, down from 338,500 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.33B valuation. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 800,602 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Emerge Canada Inc. Launches Five ETFs on the NEO Exchange – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 740,107 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 249,598 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 33,516 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 32,456 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Lc has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 538,233 shares. Moreover, Cadence Capital Limited has 0.24% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 33,867 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd accumulated 347,248 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 28,492 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Century Incorporated has 638,646 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 288,888 shares. 196,046 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 42,412 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $23 lowest target. $25’s average target is 2.38% above currents $24.42 stock price. NeoGenomics had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. First Analysis maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 987 shares to 9,940 valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,358 shares and now owns 44,301 shares. Bandwidth Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS still skeptical on TXN recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests has 321,466 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,137 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,146 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Garde Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 5,648 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 38,979 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Co owns 2.29 million shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 219,084 shares stake. 6,522 were reported by Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 286,480 shares. Haverford Company has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cidel Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bancorporation Of America De has 0.36% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% or 473,414 shares in its portfolio. 1.52M were accumulated by Adage Group Inc Limited Liability Com.

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -5.89% below currents $120.29 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) stake by 9,335 shares to 260,110 valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) stake by 235,735 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.