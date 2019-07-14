Sarasin & Partners Llp Decreased Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $8.28 Million as Share Value Rose; Matarin Capital Management Position in Zumiez (ZUMZ) Has Decreased by $493,176

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 47,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.23M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 512,427 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, down from 532,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 265,208 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Disciplined Growth Mn has 238,532 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 42,678 were accumulated by D E Shaw Company. 2,838 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 396,700 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,113 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research holds 0.01% or 62,800 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,310 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd reported 33,520 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Communication Ma stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco invested in 0% or 160,681 shares.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89M for 32.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 292,420 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 133,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 162,504 shares to 337,746 shares, valued at $28.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.14% or 67,969 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,589 shares. Arrow Corporation has 10,486 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.34% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Zeke Advisors Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Inc has invested 0.36% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 16,402 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 10,315 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alley Ltd accumulated 21,090 shares. Hikari Power Limited reported 2,100 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 3,075 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has 5,036 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associate stated it has 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).