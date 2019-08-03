Sarasin & Partners Llp Increased Servicenow (NOW) Holding By $9.04 Million; Manning & Napier (MN)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Manning & Napier Inc (MN) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 24 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 19 reduced and sold their stock positions in Manning & Napier Inc. The funds in our database reported: 7.44 million shares, down from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Manning & Napier Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 13.

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 10.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp acquired 36,753 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 397,627 shares with $98.01 million value, up from 360,874 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38M shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180

The stock increased 7.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 168,962 shares traded or 271.41% up from the average. Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) has declined 47.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – BOARD ACTIVELY PURSUING APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY LONG-STANDING SENIOR EXECUTIVES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Manning & Napier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MN); 28/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC MN.N SAYS PAUL J. BATTAGLIA JR APPOINTED CFO; 09/03/2018 – Manning & Napier Short-Interest Ratio Rises 156% to 16 Days; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY EVP CHARLES STAMEY, PRESIDENT JEFFREY COONS, BOARD MEMBER RICHARD GOLDBERG; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Charles Stamey, Jeffrey Coons, and Richard Goldberg Appointed co-CEOs; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Bd Pursuing Appointment of Permanent CEO From Internal, External Candidates

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Manning & Napier, Inc. for 853,878 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 109,258 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 617,100 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 105,789 shares.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $26.60 million. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401 plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million. $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was made by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 459,065 shares to 417,497 valued at $79.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 27,712 shares and now owns 213,360 shares. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,898 shares. Natixis stated it has 29,450 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 48,661 shares in its portfolio. Personal accumulated 3,170 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ssi Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 826 shares. Old Financial Bank In accumulated 2,070 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Bessemer Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 3,997 shares. 10,030 are held by Prudential. Hartford Finance has 1,430 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 10,273 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Cap Ww Invsts has invested 0.62% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.05% or 18,447 shares. Redwood Investments holds 11,988 shares.